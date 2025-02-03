White chipped in 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt), one rebound, nine assists and one block across 34 minutes during Sunday's 118-110 victory over Philadelphia.

It was a strong outing by White, who handed out his most assists since distributing 11 during the Dec. 4 win over Detroit. White's role on offense has fluctuated a bit now that the Celtics' roster is healthy, considering he's scored in single digits in five of his last 12 games, but the 30-year-old guard remains a solid all-around fantasy asset. He's averaging 16.3 points, 4.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 3.5 three-pointers while shooting 40.0 percent from deep across his last eight outings.