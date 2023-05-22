White chipped in nine points (3-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 128-102 loss to the Heat in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

In an effort to provide more offensive punch, White supplanted Robert Williams in the starting lineup, and the move looked like a mistake from the very beginning. The small-ball approach was no match for Bam Adebayo and the Miami frontcourt, and the team kept White on the floor despite a sputtering offense. Notably, Malcolm Brogdon went scoreless in the game and only saw 18 minutes of playing time. Brogdon has logged better totals than White throughout the playoffs, and his regression left a lot of points on the table for Boston. The Celtics are now in a 3-0 hole in the series and will need to do some serious re-tooling. White may find himself back on the bench in Game 4.