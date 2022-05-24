White accumulated 13 points (4-14 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals in 41 minutes during Monday's 102-82 victory over Miami in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

White filled in as the starter at point guard for Marcus Smart (ankle) for the second time in the series. In contrast to his quiet Game 1 performance during which he scored just three points and notched four assists, White made a big impact Monday, tallying a 13/8/6 line while adding three of the team's four steals. The Celtics are hopeful that Smart can return for Game 5, but White has at least built some momentum if he's pressed into a starting role again for that contest.