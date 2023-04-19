White finished Tuesday's 119-106 win over the Hawks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals with 26 points (11-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal in 34 minutes.

White finished as one of two players with 25 or more points in the Game 2 victory, finishing with a team-high-tying block total and second on the team in rebounds while finishing three rebounds short of a double-double. White has notched at least 20 points and five boards in both playoffs contests.