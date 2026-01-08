White had 17 points (7-19 FG, 3-12 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 114-110 loss to the Nuggets.

Incredibly, this was White's 48th career game with at least three blocked shots. He's been on a tear this season in nine-category formats, as he's on pace to return second-round value with 18.4 points, 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 1.6 blocks and 3.2 three-pointers.