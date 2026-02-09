White supplied 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and one rebound across 34 minutes during Sunday's 111-89 loss to the Knicks.

White finished one point shy of his third straight 20-point outing, trailing only Jaylen Brown in scoring for the Celtics during a lopsided loss. While his efficiency can fluctuate, White's high-volume three-point shooting remains a constant, as he entered Sunday averaging 2.9 made threes per game and has now knocked down at least three triples in 28 of 51 appearances this season.