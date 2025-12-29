White registered 12 points (5-16 FG, 2-10 3Pt), five assists, five rebounds, five steals and one block over 40 minutes during the Celtics' 114-108 loss to the Trail Blazers on Sunday.

White set a season high Sunday with five steals, his most in a game since the 2018-19 season as a member of the Spurs. It masked his inefficient performance from the field (particularly from deep), and he has connected on just 34.3 percent of his field-goal attempts over his last four outings. White has been a streaky shooter all season, and he'll look to bounce back Tuesday against the Jazz.