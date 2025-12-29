Celtics' Derrick White: Tallies five steals vs. Portland
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White registered 12 points (5-16 FG, 2-10 3Pt), five assists, five rebounds, five steals and one block over 40 minutes during the Celtics' 114-108 loss to the Trail Blazers on Sunday.
White set a season high Sunday with five steals, his most in a game since the 2018-19 season as a member of the Spurs. It masked his inefficient performance from the field (particularly from deep), and he has connected on just 34.3 percent of his field-goal attempts over his last four outings. White has been a streaky shooter all season, and he'll look to bounce back Tuesday against the Jazz.
More News
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Drops 21 points in win•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Posts solid showing in victory•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Ties career high with nine triples•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Drops seaon-high 31 in loss•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Quiet showing in loss•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Drains six three-pointers in win•