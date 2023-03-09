White posted 21 points (8-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and seven assists over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 115-93 win over the Trail Blazers.

White got the start again with Robert Williams still out (hamstring) and scored over 20 points for the first time in nine games, knocking down 66.7 percent from the field. He also dished out a team-high seven assists in the win. This also marked the third straight game that he's played at least 32 minutes, and that might continue until the team is back to full strength. Regardless of that though, White remains worthy of a roster spot in most leagues.