White had 14 points (5-14 FG, 4-12 3Pt), eight rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 43 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 overtime victory over the Knicks.

The Celtics went with an eight-man rotation Tuesday that became seven when Jaylen Brown sat out the entire fourth quarter and OT, but White was up to shouldering an larger workload than usual. The veteran guard has drained multiple three-pointers in 14 straight appearances, averaging 15.7 points, 6.6 assists, 5.6 boards, 3.5 threes, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over that span.