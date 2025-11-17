White notched 22 points (7-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and two blocks in 39 minutes during Sunday's 121-118 win over the Clippers.

The seven boards were a season high for White, while the 22 points were his best total since Opening Night. The 31-year-old point guard has scored in double digits in 13 of 14 games to begin the season, averaging 16.0 points, 5.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 threes, 2.1 steals and 1.4 blocks.