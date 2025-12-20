White tallied 33 points (11-20 FG, 9-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds and four blocks over 36 minutes during the Celtics' 129-116 win over the Heat on Friday.

White was responsible for nine of the Celtics' 21 three-pointers during Friday's win and tied a career high from beyond the arc in the process. He also showed off his defensive chops with four blocked shots, his most of the season and the ninth time he's reached that mark in his NBA career. White has played excellent basketball as of late, and through seven games in December he has averaged 24.7 points, 5.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 5.1 threes and 1.4 blocks over 33.4 minutes per game. He's connecting on 42.9 percent of this three-point attempts in December, a far cry from his 31.7 percent clip across October and November.