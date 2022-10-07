White (rest) seems likely to not play in Friday's preseason matchup with the Hornets, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.
White, along with all of the other "main guys" besides Jaylen Brown, will sit for the Celtics on Friday. White started just four games for the Celtics last season, but he is a candidate to latch on as a regular in the starting lineup this season.
More News
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Starting after all•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Negative contributions in loss•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Racks up 21 points off bench•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Strong effort off bench in loss•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Carries Boston in first half•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Moves to bench for Game 5•