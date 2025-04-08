White (toe) will play in Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
As expected, White will shed a probable designation due to a sprained right big toe Tuesday. The 30-year-old guard has played 10 straight games, during which he's averaged 14.8 points, 6.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 0.9 steals, 0.8 blocks and 3.3 three-pointers in 33.1 minutes. White shouldn't have any restrictions against New York.
More News
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Likely to play against Knicks•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Comes close to triple-double•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Pops for 16 in Wednesday's loss•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Comes close to triple-double•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Comes close to double-double•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Not listed on injury report•