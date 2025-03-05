White (back) is available for Wednesday's game against Portland, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

A back contusion won't stop White from suiting up Wednesday, and the star guard should see plenty of playmaking opportunities in the absences of Jayson Tatum (shoulder) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness). Across his last six outings, White has averaged 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 4.7 three-pointers in 34.4 minutes.