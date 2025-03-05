White (back) is available for Wednesday's game against Portland, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
A back contusion won't stop White from suiting up Wednesday, and the star guard should see plenty of playmaking opportunities in the absences of Jayson Tatum (shoulder) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness). Across his last six outings, White has averaged 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 4.7 three-pointers in 34.4 minutes.
More News
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Working through back injury•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Scores 16, drains four treys•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Drains six triples Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Second double-double of season•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Near double-double vs. San Antonio•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Catches fire in second half•