White has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Hornets with a neck sprain, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

White collided with teammate Marcus Smart early in the game and was able to walk into the locker room on his own but was holding his neck area. Malcolm Brogdon and Peyton Pritchard are slated to see more minutes for the rest of the contest while White will have one day to heal before a rematch with Charlotte on Monday.