White (ear) will play Wednesday versus the Pistons, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Head coach Joe Mazulla said White has a hole in his right ear drum but was evaluated by specialists in Milwaukee, who cleared him to suit up, per King. White's been on an absolute tear lately, posting 20.1 points, 5.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks across his past 11 appearances. His usage may dip a bit with Jayson Tatum (illness) and Marcus Smart (ankle) both available Wednesday, but White should still see a sizable role until Jaylen Brown (face) returns to action.
