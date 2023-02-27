White (ankle) is available and will start Monday's contest against the Knicks, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

As expected, White will suit up after initially being listed as probable and start in place of Jaylen Brown (personal). Before the All-Star break, White drew 13 straight starts and posted 18.5 points, 5.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals in 34.1 minutes during that stretch. He should garner similar usage versus New York.