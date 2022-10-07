White (rest) will not play in Friday's preseason matchup with the Hornets, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.
White, along with all of the other "main guys" besides Jaylen Brown for the Celtics are sitting Friday. White appears to have won the starting shoot guard role and should be good to go once the regular season comes around on Oct. 18.
