White is listed as out Thursday for Game 2 of the Celtics' Eastern Conference Finals series with the Heat due to a personal matter.

According to Brian Robb of The Springfield Republican, White flew back to Boston following Game 1 in anticipation of the birth of his first child, as his wife's scheduled due date had been set for sometime in May. While Marcus Smart (foot) was sidelined for Game 1 in Miami, White started at point guard and produced three points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists and one block across 29 minutes in the Celtics' 118-107 loss. Smart has been upgraded to probable ahead of the Game 2 road game, but White's absence robs the Celtics of a critical depth piece in their backcourt.