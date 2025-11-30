White won't play in Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to a right calf contusion, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

White was cleared to play in Saturday's loss to the Timberwolves, though he'll sit out the second half of the team's back-to-back set. His next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against the Knicks. Anfernee Simons, Baylor Scheierman and Hugo Gonzalez are candidates for increased roles due to White being sidelined.