Celtics' Derrick White: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White (knee) isn't available for Sunday's game against Charlotte, according to Bobby Krivitsky of Forbes.com.
White won't play Sunday, so now the question is if he will suit up for Monday's rematch with Atlanta. With Jaylen Brown (Achilles) also out, Jayson Tatum (Achilles), who is good to go, should take on a bigger load offensively. Payton Pritchard, Baylor Scheierman, Sam Hauser and Hugo Gonzalez should also be more involved on the scoring end, regardless of their roles.
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