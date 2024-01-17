White (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
White was questionable for Wednesday's matchup due to a left ankle sprain and will be forced to miss his first game since late November. Jrue Holiday, Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser are candidates to see increased run in White's absence.
