Celtics' Devin Williams: Joins Celtics for training camp
Williams agreed to a training camp deal with the Celtics on Tuesday, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
Williams appeared in eight D-League games during 2016-17, posting 2.9 points and 3.3 rebounds across 8.4 minutes per game with the Greensboro Swarm. He went undrafted out of West Virginia back in 2016, after he averaged 13.3 points and 9.5 rebounds across 25.4 minutes per contest. He'll compete for a final spot on the Celtics' roster.
