Peterson agreed to a two-way deal with the Celtics on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Celtics waived Nathan Knight on Tuesday, which opened up a two-way roster spot for Peterson. Peterson had spent the beginning of 2023-24 with the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the G League, averaging 15.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steals across 13 appearances.