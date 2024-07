Peterson agreed to a two-way contract with the Celtics on Wednesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Peterson was recently made a restricted free agent after Boston extended him a qualifying offer, and he's set to remain with the Celtics on a two-way deal that will allow him to move between the G League and parent club easily. Over 34 regular-season appearances with the G League's Maine Celtics last year, he averaged 16.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 35.4 minutes per game.