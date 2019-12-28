Celtics' Enes Kanter: Across the board effort
Kanter amassed 14 points (7-10 FG), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 23 minutes during Friday's 129-117 victory over the Cavaliers.
Kanter continues to split minutes with Daniel Theis; however, he managed another productive effort. The Celtics are very thin at the center position which has afforded Kanter additional playing time. Over the past two weeks, he is putting up top-130 numbers. Whilst he is not blowing anyone away with his stats, the rebounding numbers alone give him value across many 12-team formats.
More News
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.