Celtics' Enes Kanter: Agrees to deal with Celtics

Kanter and the Celtics agreed to terms Monday on a two-year, $10 million contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Kanter waited out the initial rush of signings and will now head to Boston, where he'll join a Celtics team rebuilding on the fly following the departures of Al Horford and Kyrie Irving. Kanter is far from a Horford-caliber defender, but he'll bring scoring and rebounding to the frontcourt and could be in position to open the season as the starter. Splitting last season between the Knicks and Blazers, Kanter finished with combined averages of 13.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.