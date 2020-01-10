Celtics' Enes Kanter: Almost double-doubles
Kanter tallied eight points (4-7 FG), 11 rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes during Thursday's 109-98 defeat to the 76ers.
Kanter was just two points shy of his sixth double-double, which is again becoming a recurring issue as he's currently posted only 14 points in his last three games. However, the 27-year-old did make his presence known early, grabbing nine of the Celtics' first 15 boards and finishing with 11 to average 11.4 rebounds since Dec. 18.
