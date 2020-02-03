Celtics' Enes Kanter: Available Monday
Kanter (hip) has been upgraded to available for Monday's game against the Hawks, Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports reports.
Kanter will return from a five-game absence that stemmed from a right hip bruise. So far this season, the veteran center's posting averages of 9.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.1 asissts in 18.5 minutes per game and has largely played a reserve rotational role for the Celtics.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...