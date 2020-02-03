Celtics' Enes Kanter: Available Monday

Kanter (hip) has been upgraded to available for Monday's game against the Hawks, Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports reports.

Kanter will return from a five-game absence that stemmed from a right hip bruise. So far this season, the veteran center's posting averages of 9.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.1 asissts in 18.5 minutes per game and has largely played a reserve rotational role for the Celtics.