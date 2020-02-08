Celtics' Enes Kanter: Big double-double in win
Kanter scored 16 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding 15 rebounds and a block in 28 minutes during Friday's 112-107 win over the Hawks.
With Daniel Theis nursing an ankle injury, Kanter had a big role for Boston against a depleted Atlanta frontcourt that's still waiting for trade deadline acquisition Clint Capela to join the roster. Kanter's 28 minutes played were a season high, leading to his eighth double-double of the year. Once Theis is healthy again though, expect Kanter's minutes to dwindle back into the teens on most nights.
