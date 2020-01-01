Celtics' Enes Kanter: Block party in Boston
Kanter amassed 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, six blocks and two assists in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 109-92 victory over Charlotte.
Kanter blocked a career-high six shots Tuesday, ending with a double-double in just 23 minutes. He has quietly been putting up top-60 value over the past two weeks despite playing only 24 minutes per game. Until the Celtics get some of their frontcourt depth back on deck, Kanter is worth rostering in most 12-team leagues.
