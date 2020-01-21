Celtics' Enes Kanter: Bounces back with double-double
Kanter finished with 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 boards and one block across 24 minutes Monday in the Celtics' 139-107 win over the Lakers.
After three straight lackluster outings, Kanter bounced back in impressive fashion Monday, dropping his seventh double-double of the season. Despite the strong showing, Kanter remains locked into a timeshare at center with Daniel Theis, which will make the production of both players difficult to rely upon on a game-by-game basis.
