Celtics' Enes Kanter: Cleared to play Monday

Kanter (knee) has been cleared to play in Monday's game against the Mavericks, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Kanter is slated to return from a seven-game absence Monday, though it's unclear what type of workload he'll see. It's fair to say, however, that Kanter will see a significant role even if he comes off the bench, as the Celtics are currently in need of additional scoring with Gordon Hayward (hand) being lost for an indefinite period.

