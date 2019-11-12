Celtics' Enes Kanter: Coming off bench
Kanter isn't starting Monday's game against the Mavericks, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Kanter has been cleared to play after missing seven games due to a knee injury, though the team will understandably ease him back into action. Daniel Theis is starting at center with Kanter in a bench role Monday.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...