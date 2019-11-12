Play

Celtics' Enes Kanter: Coming off bench

Kanter isn't starting Monday's game against the Mavericks, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Kanter has been cleared to play after missing seven games due to a knee injury, though the team will understandably ease him back into action. Daniel Theis is starting at center with Kanter in a bench role Monday.

