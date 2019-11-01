Celtics' Enes Kanter: Confirmed out
Kanter (knee) will miss Friday's game against the Knicks, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.
General manager Danny Ainge suggested as much Thursday, so it's no surprise to see Kanter confirmed out. Daniel Theis and Robert Williams should handle the center minutes in his absence.
