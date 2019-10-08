Celtics' Enes Kanter: Could come off bench
Coach Brad Stevens hinted Tuesday that Kanter could come off the bench this season, Marc D'Amico of Celtics.com reports.
The Celtics went with Robert Williams at center in the preseason opener, and it looks as though that could be a preview of what to expect in the regular season. Kanter may still be the more productive fantasy option of the two, but Stevens noted that he prefers to bring Kanter off of the bench, so the team can play through him in the post while he's on the floor. In short, Stevens believes Kanter is not a great fit with a starting unit that will likely feature four guards/wings in Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Gordon Hayward.
