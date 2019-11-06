Celtics' Enes Kanter: Deemed questionable
Kanter (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Hornets, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Kanter has missed the past five games with a right knee injury, but it sounds like he could return to the lineup Thursday in Charlotte. His status should clear up closer to tip-off; if Kanter remains sidelined, Daniel Theis (ankle) would likely draw another start in his place.
