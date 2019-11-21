Celtics' Enes Kanter: Downward trend continues in loss
Kanter managed just eight points, six rebounds and one steal in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 107-104 loss to the Clippers.
Kanter came off the bench Wednesday and saw just 12 minutes of playing time compared to Daniel Theis who managed 31 minutes. It has been a rapid fall from grace for Kanter who came into the season as the expected starting center. He was never expected to play more than about 24 minutes, however, the current trend has him playing fewer than 15. If you are holding him in standard leagues then the time has likely come for you to say your goodbyes.
