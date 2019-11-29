Celtics' Enes Kanter: Extended run off the bench

Kanter posted 10 points (5-10 FG), six rebounds, one assist and a block in 21 minutes during the Celtics' 112-107 loss to the Nets on Friday.

Daniel Theis had a collision earlier in the game, and although he wasn't ruled out, that was seemingly enough for the Celtics not to go back to him. The minutes split between Theis and Kanter result in a pretty inconsistent timeshare. It's tough to trust either of them for fantasy production at this point in the season. They are trade candidates if the Celtics look to bundle assets for a stud closer to the deadline.