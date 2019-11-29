Celtics' Enes Kanter: Extended run off the bench
Kanter posted 10 points (5-10 FG), six rebounds, one assist and a block in 21 minutes during the Celtics' 112-107 loss to the Nets on Friday.
Daniel Theis had a collision earlier in the game, and although he wasn't ruled out, that was seemingly enough for the Celtics not to go back to him. The minutes split between Theis and Kanter result in a pretty inconsistent timeshare. It's tough to trust either of them for fantasy production at this point in the season. They are trade candidates if the Celtics look to bundle assets for a stud closer to the deadline.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.