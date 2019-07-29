Celtics' Enes Kanter: Focused on three-point shooting
Kanter said his focus this summer has been adding a three-point shot to his offensive repertoire, HoopsHype reports. "With the league changing, everybody has to be able to make three-point shots now," Kanter said. "That's why my focus this summer is my three-point shooting. When I talked to Brad Stevens, he told me he wanted me to shoot threes."
Kanter went on to note that Danny Ainge also spoke with him about expanding his range, so this appears to be a serious point of emphasis for the 27-year-old, who signed with the Celtics as a free agent. Kanter has attempted only 143 three-pointers in his NBA career, and while he's never taken more than 45 in a single season, he's a good bet to exceed that number -- and likely by a wide margin -- in 2019-20 with Boston in need of a replacement for Al Horford. A career 29.4 percent shooter from outside, the expected increase in volume may not end up being a strength for Kanter's fantasy profile, but his made threes could be an asset in leagues that don't value percentages.
More News
-
Celtics' Enes Kanter: Agrees to deal with Celtics•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Modest production to end series•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Coming off bench for Game 3•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Hauls down 16 rebounds in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Double-doubles in Game 7 victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Enes Kanter: Presence on glass in Game 6 win•
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...