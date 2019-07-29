Celtics' Enes Kanter: Focused on three-point shooting

Kanter said his focus this summer has been adding a three-point shot to his offensive repertoire, HoopsHype reports. "With the league changing, everybody has to be able to make three-point shots now," Kanter said. "That's why my focus this summer is my three-point shooting. When I talked to Brad Stevens, he told me he wanted me to shoot threes."

Kanter went on to note that Danny Ainge also spoke with him about expanding his range, so this appears to be a serious point of emphasis for the 27-year-old, who signed with the Celtics as a free agent. Kanter has attempted only 143 three-pointers in his NBA career, and while he's never taken more than 45 in a single season, he's a good bet to exceed that number -- and likely by a wide margin -- in 2019-20 with Boston in need of a replacement for Al Horford. A career 29.4 percent shooter from outside, the expected increase in volume may not end up being a strength for Kanter's fantasy profile, but his made threes could be an asset in leagues that don't value percentages.