Celtics' Enes Kanter: Game-time call for Saturday
Kanter is questionable for Saturday's game against Atlanta after receiving stitches on his chin, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Kanter required stitches after Friday's game against the Hawks, and while he's being considered a game-time decision, he appeared to be in good spirits in the locker room. He'll likely be re-evaluated Saturday morning before the team updates his status.
