Celtics' Enes Kanter: Grabs 11 boards off bench
Kanter had four points (2-3 FG), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block in 19 minutes of a 99-94 loss to Washington on Monday.
Kanter saw his double-double streak end at three as he failed to score in double figures for the first time in six games. The veteran center still put up solid rebounding numbers while lightly filling the box score off the bench in the contest. He'll look to rebound against the Spurs on Wednesday,
