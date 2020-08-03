Kanter produced 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and a block in Sunday's 128-124 win over the Trail Blazers.

Kanter saw a few more minutes Sunday relative to the 17.4 minutes per game he has averaged through the season. The big fella's size was needed versus a Portland lineup filled with bigs Jusuf Nurkic, Zach Collins and Hassan Whiteside. Kanter's eight boards tied with Gordon Hayward for the team lead. This was a nice bounce-back game for the reserve center, as Kanter posted only two points and three boards Friday versus Milwaukee. Boston now faces the Heat on Tuesday in a game with big seeding implications.