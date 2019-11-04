Celtics' Enes Kanter: Hopes to play Tuesday
Kanter completed a full practice Monday and hopes to play Tuesday against the Cavaliers, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Kanter, who's missed the past four games due to a bruised knee, was able to go through contact drills in Monday's practice and is optimistic about his chances of playing Tuesday. While a final call on his availability hasn't been made yet, the veteran center appears to be on track to return at some point during the Celtics three-game road trip.
