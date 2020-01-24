Celtics' Enes Kanter: Likely out Friday and Sunday
Kanter (hip) is expected to be sidelined for the next two games.
Kanter was already ruled out for Friday's game in Orlando, but coach Brad Stevens also said he's likely to remain sidelined Sunday at New Orleans. Tacko Fall was recalled from the G League for added frontcourt depth, though Vincent Poirier is more likely to see increased work as a reserve center.
