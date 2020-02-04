Celtics' Enes Kanter: Likely to play Wednesday
Kanter (hip) is probable for Wednesday's matchup against Orlando, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Kanter returned from a hip injury in Monday's win over the Hawks, where he logged 16 minutes of action and managed a near double-double with eight points and nine boards. Kanter's appearance on the injury report is likely just a precaution taken by the Celtics, as the center is likely to play barring any major setbacks.
