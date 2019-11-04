Play

Celtics' Enes Kanter: Listed as doubtful

Kanter (knee) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Kanter went through a full practice Monday and appeared on track to return Tuesday, but the team is officially listing him as doubtful. If Kanter is unable to go, look for Daniel Theis and Robert Williams (hip) to pick up the slack.

More News
Our Latest Stories