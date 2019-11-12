Celtics' Enes Kanter: Logs six minutes in Monday's return
Kanter managed two points (1-1 FG) and three rebounds in six minutes during Monday's 116-106 win over the Mavericks.
Kanter made his return to action following a seven-game absence with a knee injury. However, he came off the bench and watched Daniel Theis draw the start and earn 22 minutes while sophomore center Robert Williams saw 17 minutes off the pine. Kanter will likely regain a decent role going forward, but the Celtics are clicking and Theis and Williams are both superior defenders.
