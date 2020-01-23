Celtics' Enes Kanter: Managing foot issue

Kanter tweaked his foot during Wednesday's win over the Grizzlies, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Kanter together put together a solid performance prior to suffering the injury in the second half, totaling 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block in 19 minutes. The injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern, but it's worth keeping an eye on the injury report for Friday's game at Orlando.