Celtics' Enes Kanter: Monster line in 23 minutes
Kanter compiled 22 points (10-13 FG, 2-2 FT), 19 rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Saturday's 140-105 win over the Pelicans.
Kanter snapped a three-game streak of single-digit scoring to produce season highs in points and boards. He was incredibly productive, especially considering his modest minute total, and Kanter will look to wreak havoc once again during Monday's matchup versus a Bulls team that will be without starting center Wendell Carter (ankle).
